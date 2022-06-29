Lima Sands residents thank gov’t for $90M road

THE residents of Lima Sands in Region Two are satisfied with the current pace of construction works on the new $90 million road, which is being done by the United Contracting Firm.

During interviews with the Guyana Chronicle, several residents said that the road was last upgraded decades ago and during this time, it was difficult for them to traverse the area.

“It has been decades since Lima Sands has been upgraded to a housing scheme…[it] has since been plagued with a few problems, one of which is the poor condition of the road. We are pleased with government’s intervention,” Bibi Hazeela said

Like Hazeela, several other residents expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana and called for the other phases of the road works to be awarded.

“We want the other phases to be completed and we want the same contractor to get it because we see the quality of work he is doing. We can communicate with him instead of other contractors,” Gobin Prashad told this publication.

Others noted that the community is developing at a fast rate, thanks to the represent government.

“Lima Sands is booming in the tourism sector. Many persons are utilising the road, especially to the popular Mainstay Resort and the construction is a boost for tourism,” Robinson (only name given) related.

Meanwhile, the firm’s contractor Safraz Ali said that 80 per cent of the road was completed at the end of 10 weeks.

He said that his workers are working in the nights to ensure that the project will be completed within the agreed timeframe.

Additionally, he told this publication that the firm has made donations to nearby schools as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“United Contracting Firm is all about giving back and we are happy to serve the community of Lima Sands” Ali said.