Global event promotes pursuit of peace

AFTER an absence of over two years, Jehovah’s Witnesses across Guyana and the world have returned to their in-person public ministry.

The Witnesses’ Bible literature display carts, frequently seen pre-pandemic on busy streets throughout the capital and elsewhere, were rolled out worldwide. The door-to-door ministry, though, remains suspended.

The Witnesses’ return to the public ministry comes just in time to invite those interested to view an online Bible education convention.

As the war in Europe dominates the public’s attention, viewers in Guyana will unite with millions of others around the globe for the annual convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses. This year’s convention theme is, “Pursue Peace!”

“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people, even in areas of conflict like [sic] Ukraine and Russia,” spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Guyana, Andre Darrell, said.

He said the power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences, and language barriers. Both individuals and families are expected to benefit from attending the programme.

“The world today is full of hatred and strife”, said Roland Harte, a father of four, from Georgetown, who has been attending conventions for more than 30 years.

Harte related: “People are unhappy with their lot in life and that can affect how they treat others and we are all affected. The convention will provide the opportunity to revitalize, recompose, and focus our attention on doing God’s will peacefully as a family.”

The three-day convention will be available in six parts, each corresponding to a half day of content. Topics to be explored are: how love leads to inner peace and peace with others; why the Bible can be called the road map to family peace; how to attain peace even when suffering illness, economic problems, natural disasters or other difficulties; what people from around the world are doing to enjoy peace and why friendship with God can lead to true peace.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years. Following the practice over the past two years, this year’s virtual programme will be released incrementally throughout July and August. The programme’s first segment will be available for streaming or downloading, beginning June 27, 2022.

All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org on the web, JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app, or on streaming platforms such as ROKU TV or Apple TV. The programme is free and accessible to all. The local spokesman could be contacted at ADARRELL@JW.ORG, or on 617-9089.