Relief dispatched for flood-affected Regions Eight and 10 residents
Some of the hampers dispatched for the flood-affected Region 10 residents (CDC photo)
THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Monday dispatched 475 food and cleaning hampers to residents of Kwakwani, Ladernsville and Hururu in Region 10.

According to a release, the hampers were distributed by regional representatives to the flood-affected residents in the mentioned communities. Additionally, resources were also delivered to bolster the two existing shelters in the region. One of the shelters is located in Kwakwani and the other at Aroaima.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, who was visiting flood-impacted residents along the Berbice River, authorised the establishment of a third shelter at Hururu, a CDC release said. It also noted that the minister said that residents there must not be overlooked, especially during this rainy season.

The release further noted that supplies needed for the third shelter will be dispatched immediately by the commission to the Region 10 village.

“The Government of Guyana continues to be committed to flood-affected residents countrywide, and to Suriname which is also experiencing significant flood impacts,” the release said.

Kissoon’s Furniture Sales Manager Christina Dhaneshar hands over the items to CDC Logistics Manager, Phillip Azore

Also on Monday, some 10,000 water-purification tablets and 70 collapsible water containers were dispatched to El Paso, Region Eight. The items were sent by the CDC to alleviate potable water issues in the area.

The residents there are also affected by flooding. Several communities across the country are impacted by current floods and the CDC will work with regional authorities to ensure that relief supplies are dispatched efficiently, a separate release said.

A third release from the CDC said Kissoon’s Furniture, also on Monday, donated 80 cot mattresses to the CDC to aid the national flood-relief effort.

Sales Manager of the furniture company, Christina Dhaneshar, handed over the items to the CDC’s Logistics Manager Phillip Azore. The mattresses, Azore said, will be utilised immediately as they can add to the resources of shelters countrywide.

The CDC said supplies are being distributed to several flood-impacted locations across Guyana as consistent rains and the overtopping of waterways continue.

Staff Reporter

