Over 700 flood-relief hampers distributed countrywide

THE Government of Guyana, via the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), has so far distributed hundreds of food items and cleaning and hygiene supplies to flood-impacted communities across the country.

According to a press release, the CDC has distributed over 700 food and cleaning hampers, along with several other relief items.

Residents in Mahaicony Creek, Mahaica, Little Baiboo (Region five), Maraicobai (Region five), Linden, Mahdia, Kokerite, New Amsterdam, El Paso (Region Eight) will be the beneficiaries of relief supplies.

Currently, relief items procured in Lethem are being packed for distribution in that area. Also, supplies are being prepared to be sent to Regions Five, Seven, Eight and 10.

Residents of Speightland, Region 10 are set to benefit from $8 million in emergency infrastructural works under the Ministry of Public Works. This announcement was made during an outreach to the region on Thursday, as part of government’s intervention to provide relief to citizens in flood-affected areas.

The ministry is limiting the bidding process to contractors of the region only. This is important to further boost economic development there. After the tendering process is completed, works will commence immediately, with a scheduled date of no later than July 2, 2022, for completion.

The Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill explained that the procurement for emergency works identified will be advertised, and opened to bids on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The minister is also scheduled to make a return trip to the region during the weekend to conduct further flood assessments in Kwakwani and other affected communities.

The commission implores all residents to remain vigilant and cautious during this rainy season and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.