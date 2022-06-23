Suriname to receive flood-relief supplies from Guyana

GUYANA’S eastern neighbour, Suriname, is set to receive a large quantity of food supplies aimed at providing relief to the many flood-affected residents there.

This support is being donated by the Government of Guyana through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC). The supplies which will be delivered this week, comprises essential food items.

During a simple handing over ceremony on Wednesday, Suriname’s Ambassador to Guyana, Liselle Blankendal expressed gratitude to Guyana for the donation. The ceremony was also attended by CDC’s Director-General (ag), Major Loring Benons.

The floods in Suriname began in March of this year and has affected mainly the eastern parts of the country.