Retired Justice Stanley John to chair CoI into 2020 elections

INVESTIGATIONS will soon commence into the March 2, 2020, general and regional elections, as President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced the names of the persons who will constitute a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) for the elections inquest.

The President announced, on Tuesday, that the CoI will be chaired by retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John, and will include former Attorney-General, High Court judge and acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith, S.C.; Former Chair and Chief Elections Commissioner of India, Dr. S.Y. Quraishi, and, Former Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Carl Singh OR CCH.

The members of the CoI are expected to examine the post polling day period, when there were alleged attempts by the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) to rig the March 2, 2020 elections.

The inquiry is also anticipated to provide a foundation on which the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) could fix the electoral system.

Additionally, the findings will be used to hold persons accountable, especially if they are found to have been involved in illegal activities.

“Those who subverted democracy, and those who cannot present their SoPs [Statements of Poll], and those who struggled against the will of the people, the CoI will set the truth free,” President Ali had said during the commemoration of the 74th Anniversary of the Enmore Martyrs at the monument site.

To assist the commission with its work, Dr. Afari Jayan and Dr. Nasim Zaidi have been identified as resource personnel.

“In the coming weeks, the intended Commissioners and resource personnel will review the reports and documentation, set out modalities, and commence work,” President Ali said in an official statement on Tuesday.

On May 6, 2020, GECOM began a recount exercise, and, at the conclusion, it showed that the PPP/C had won the elections with a majority of the votes.

In his inaugural speech as President, Dr. Ali had committed to reviewing the events relating to the protracted electoral process, which concluded on August 2, 2020, after Guyanese cast their votes on March 2 that same year.

The citizenry had to endure an unimaginable wait for the results of the General and Regional Elections, as they witnessed unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.