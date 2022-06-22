News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Retired Justice Stanley John to chair CoI into 2020 elections
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President Dr. Irfaan Ali
President Dr. Irfaan Ali

INVESTIGATIONS will soon commence into the March 2, 2020, general and regional elections, as President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced the names of the persons who will constitute a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) for the elections inquest.

The President announced, on Tuesday, that the CoI will be chaired by retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John, and will include former Attorney-General, High Court judge and acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith, S.C.; Former Chair and Chief Elections Commissioner of India, Dr. S.Y. Quraishi, and, Former Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Carl Singh OR CCH.

The members of the CoI are expected to examine the post polling day period, when there were alleged attempts by the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) to rig the March 2, 2020 elections.

The inquiry is also anticipated to provide a foundation on which the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) could fix the electoral system.
Additionally, the findings will be used to hold persons accountable, especially if they are found to have been involved in illegal activities.

“Those who subverted democracy, and those who cannot present their SoPs [Statements of Poll], and those who struggled against the will of the people, the CoI will set the truth free,” President Ali had said during the commemoration of the 74th Anniversary of the Enmore Martyrs at the monument site.

To assist the commission with its work, Dr. Afari Jayan and Dr. Nasim Zaidi have been identified as resource personnel.
“In the coming weeks, the intended Commissioners and resource personnel will review the reports and documentation, set out modalities, and commence work,” President Ali said in an official statement on Tuesday.

On May 6, 2020, GECOM began a recount exercise, and, at the conclusion, it showed that the PPP/C had won the elections with a majority of the votes.

In his inaugural speech as President, Dr. Ali had committed to reviewing the events relating to the protracted electoral process, which concluded on August 2, 2020, after Guyanese cast their votes on March 2 that same year.
The citizenry had to endure an unimaginable wait for the results of the General and Regional Elections, as they witnessed unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.