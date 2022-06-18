–for persons living with disabilities, HIV/AIDs and cancer

PERSONS living with disabilities (PWDs), and persons living with HIV/AIDS or cancer will now have automatic access to public assistance for life, according to Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud in a follow up to a prior announcement made by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Dr. Persaud outlined this and several other plans during a ceremony at the night shelter on Friday.

In addition to automatic public assistance, Dr. Persaud said PWDs will also now be provided, free of cost, with necessary medical devices and equipment such as wheelchairs, white canes, canes and hearing aids.

Additionally, the Human Services and Social Security Ministry, through its Difficult Circumstances Unit, will also be launching a facility to provide diapers, free of cost, to persons living with disabilities.

“This morning, I’m very pleased to make an announcement that will generate much relief to persons living with disability. The announcement is that all persons living with permanent disabilities will be able to access public assistance without any need to qualify for a needs test. It is automatic access to public assistance.

“Secondly, that public assistance will be provided to them for the rest of their life, they do not need to be subjected to any other medical or any other test going forward,” Minister Persaud said.

The minister added: “This takes immediate effect right across the country and it will include persons living with HIV and those who have cancer.”

Public assistance was initially classified as temporary financial assistance designed to assist the infirm, aged, persons with disabilities, orphans, persons affected by HIV and all other persons who cannot adequately maintain their households.

The programme is subjected to periodic reviews to ensure eligibility, and applicants were interviewed by the officers after which the duly constituted Local Board of Guardians of the district will deliberate and decide on who will receive the grant and how much will be given.

However, with this new announcement, PWDs and persons with HIV/AIDS or cancer will no longer need to be scrutinised by the Local Board of Guardians.

According to Minister Persaud, this is something that has been very close to her heart and she looks forward to seeing it implemented. As it is now, persons who qualify, could access up to $14,000 in public assistance.

“ … No longer will persons who have disabilities have to go before the Local Board of Guardian; it is now automatic. All they have to do is register with the National Commission of Disability and the ministry will provide an application and they’re on to their public assistance register,” Dr. Persaud said.

The minister’s announcement follows an announcement that each child with a disability would be awarded a one-off cash grant of $100,000 in 2022.

“So now, whether you are a child or an adult, we capture the entire spectrum of disability, physical and mental as well. I believe that this will help those who are in the caregiving world and care for children or adults who still have the age of a child, mentally.

“We want to ensure that those persons living with disabilities understand the government’s commitment to them, and, from the Ministry of Human Services level, our personal commitment to all persons living with disabilities,” Minister Persaud said.

Persons living with disabilities have been at the fore of the government’s agenda for social welfare development, especially at the level of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Office of the First Lady.

Currently, there are plans to construct a $120 million business centre for PWDs; this is expected to be replicated in each region.

The centre will comprise five work stations, three dedicated office spaces, three urinals, 10 washing and sanitising stations with accessible toilets, and a lot more. The centre will also include seating arrangements that will provide adequate clearance for mobility.

Also, earlier this month, the Office of the First Lady announced it will be funding a programme whereby 16 special needs schools and organisations will begin benefitting from guidance counselling services.

These measures are being put in place to address a lot, if not most of the challenges which hinder the everyday life of persons living with disabilities. The government has allocated $200 million in this year’s budget to offer direct support to persons living with disabilities.