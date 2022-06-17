News Archives
School girl dies after alleged raped 
Rape

A FAMILY is mourning the loss of their teenage daughter who died on Wednesday night after an incident where she took matters in her own hands.

The teen resorted to the action after she was allegedly raped by a taxi driver.

The 31-year-old hire car driver has since been charged and remanded to prison. The Guyana Chronicle understands on the day in question, the teen was on her way to school when she saw the driver who offered her a drop.

Given that she recognised him as a hire car driver, she sat in the back seat of the vehicle with the hope that he will drop her off to school; however, he instead activated the locks of the car doors and drove past her school and despite her pleas for him stop, he refused. He then drove towards a lonely dam, where he stopped the vehicle and went to the back seat and forced himself on the teen.

After committing the act, the suspect dropped the teen at the head of her street and drove away. She subsequently made her way home but told investigators she was “ashamed” to confide in her mother.

Her mother was asleep when she committed the act and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Relatives said the teen had a promising future and was doing well in school. She was described as smart, caring and quiet and loves school.

Staff Reporter

