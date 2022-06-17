News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Coding to be introduced at primary schools
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali

— software development for secondary schools

GUYANA is expected to introduce coding, the process of writing computer programmes, to pupils at the primary school level in public schools across the country, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali said.

Speaking at a government outreach on Wednesday in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni), the President noted that as society becomes increasingly technologically inclined, understanding computer programming is increasingly becoming a necessary skill.

He believes that Guyanese children should have the opportunity to be just as inclined towards an aptitude to be creative and innovative using technology, regardless of where in the country they reside.

“What we have to do is create the opportunities to give our child a shot at this. I’ve asked the Ministry of Education to work on programme that will see every primary school child be introduced to coding at the primary level. So that when you leave primary school you must be introduced to computer coding,” the President announced.

Aside from the primary school pupils, he noted that the ministry was also being tasked with developing a programme for the secondary schools that will further build on coding knowledge the students developed in primary school.

According to the President, this is part of the government’s plans for the development of the country’s human resource.

“When you leave secondary school, every single child must have an opportunity to have some development at least in intermediate software development. This is the future we are talking about for Guyana. A different future, a complex future, a multi-faceted future, a diverse future, a future in which we can all be proud of,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.