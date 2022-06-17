Coding to be introduced at primary schools

— software development for secondary schools

GUYANA is expected to introduce coding, the process of writing computer programmes, to pupils at the primary school level in public schools across the country, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali said.

Speaking at a government outreach on Wednesday in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni), the President noted that as society becomes increasingly technologically inclined, understanding computer programming is increasingly becoming a necessary skill.

He believes that Guyanese children should have the opportunity to be just as inclined towards an aptitude to be creative and innovative using technology, regardless of where in the country they reside.

“What we have to do is create the opportunities to give our child a shot at this. I’ve asked the Ministry of Education to work on programme that will see every primary school child be introduced to coding at the primary level. So that when you leave primary school you must be introduced to computer coding,” the President announced.

Aside from the primary school pupils, he noted that the ministry was also being tasked with developing a programme for the secondary schools that will further build on coding knowledge the students developed in primary school.

According to the President, this is part of the government’s plans for the development of the country’s human resource.

“When you leave secondary school, every single child must have an opportunity to have some development at least in intermediate software development. This is the future we are talking about for Guyana. A different future, a complex future, a multi-faceted future, a diverse future, a future in which we can all be proud of,” he said.