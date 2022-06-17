12,000 acres of citrus to be cultivated at Onderneeming

SOME 12,000 acres of virgin lands at Onderneeming backlands, Region Two, will be utilised for citrus cultivation, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha said during a recent meeting with rice farmers in the boardroom of the Regional Democratic Council in Anna Regina.

Minister Mustapha related that during a recent Cabinet outreach by President, Dr Irfaan Ali, residents had requested lands in Onderneeming to be made available for farming.

The minister said that the government has listened to residents and currently a road leading to the 12,000 acres of land is under construction. The $58M road and will provide easy access to the lands.

There is a demand for local fruits and vegetables, said Minister Mustapha.

“That is why we are investing in the agro-facilities, we are currently enhancing same; this will increase farmers’ competitiveness,” he said while noting that nine such facilities will be built this year.

One will be built at Charity to complement the one at Anna Regina.

“The agro-processing business for us under the Ministry of Agriculture will be one of the most important activities that we will embark on to bring value to our farmer’s produce,” Minister Mustapha said.

He is hoping that the Anna Regina agro-processing plant can make a big difference to the lives of farmers there and in surrounding communities.

“Places like Barbados and other eastern Caribbean countries want our produce badly, even Trinidad and Tobago who used to refuse… now they are asking us to supply their market,” he said.