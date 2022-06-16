Marics on board with GCF for Olympiad participation

MARICS and Co Ltd is the latest corporate entity to support the national chess team to participate in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, which will be hosted in Chennai, India in late July, early August.

The company contributed $100,000 towards the trip.

According to information from the Guyana Chess Federation, the donation would go towards the hosting of the fundraising dinner which is set for June 25 at the Ramada, Princess Hotel.

Marketing Manager of Marics, Anjanie Hackette wished the team well during the cheque presentation ceremony.

A mixture of senior players and up-and-coming juniors will attend the biggest chess event globally, which is expected to attract participants from over 150 countries.

The squad will include the likes of former national champions CM Taffin Khan and FM Anthony Drayton, along with Roberto Neto, Loris Nathoo and Ethan Lee who will play in the Open Category.

Pooja Lam, Sasha Shariff, Anaya Lall, Jessica Callender and Nellisha Johnson will be playing in the Women’s Category.

Notably, this is Guyana’s first-ever team to include a player with a disability, through deaf chess player Anaya Lall, who beat a number of far older and more experienced players to earn her spot. She is also the youngest member of the team at 12 years old.

Team Mohamed, Pinnacle Business Services and Jade’s Wok have also thrown their support behind the national team.