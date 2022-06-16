News Archives
Forrester’s cements support for Slingerz FC
Slingerz FC players and administrators, along with representatives from Forrester’s Lumber and Building Complex.
FORRESTER’S Lumber and Building Complex, located at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, became the first business entity to cement its support for Slingerz Football Club on its quest to regain supremacy in Guyana’s football.

The former National Club Champion, known for their dominance during their 2013 – 2016 reign, announced their reappearance to local football on Tuesday, promising a return to the throne they once sat on as Elite League Champions.

However, Club president, Javed Ali, said this will not be achieved without the assistance of corporate Guyana, since the aim of Slingerz FC is to allow their players to focus entirely on playing the ‘beautiful game’.

Forrester’s, known for its supply of building materials and other services on the ‘West Side’, said their motto, ‘supporting development, providing support’, also speaks to helping in the area of sports and Slingerz FC provides the perfect opportunity for them to give back to the country’s athletes.

According to the company, Slingerz FC, which is based in Vergenoegen, is a product of the ‘West Side’ and during the club’s three years in existence, they have brought recognition to West Demerara and East Bank Essequibo.

The company said they will continue to support the Club’s president, Javed Ali, and his push in helping to create jobs for local athletes using football.

Ali thanked the company for its support, calling it “the start of a long partnership with Slingerz FC.”

“We welcome Forrester’s to the club as one of our sponsors, and I’m making a call on others to align their businesses with the club. Slingerz FC is here to stay (this time). We endeavour and pride ourselves in being a professional club and one which has shown that we are capable of helping to elevate the status of the game in Guyana,” Ali said.

Slingerz FC will once again compete in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) League – the same league which they had won back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.

Staff Reporter

