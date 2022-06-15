Local health workers overseas for training on monkeypox

AS local health authorities continue to monitor the country for possible cases of the monkeypox, health workers have travelled overseas for training to diagnose the disease.

This was according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Narine Singh, during a telephone interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday.

He said that since the initial advisory was issued last month to health officials and surveillance units, there have been no reported or suspected cases of the monkeypox here.

Dr. Singh went on to say that some healthcare professionals who are currently overseas, are undergoing training as it relates to the diagnosis of monkeypox.

This, he related, is part of the Ministry of Health’s plan to equip the country with the capacity to deal with a suspected or probable case of monkeypox.

Dr. Singh affirmed that even as this process continues, there is continued monitoring at all health facilities across the country.

As it is now, there is no screening at airports since it would be difficult to ascertain whether someone has the monkeypox unless they have symptoms of the disease.

“We’re not screening at port health for anything. A person can come in and just look normal and you wouldn’t even know anything, it is until they present with symptoms… so, that’s why we asked all medical facilities to be on the lookout,” Dr. Singh said.

He added: “Once you present with symptoms at any health facility, our medical practitioners both in the public and private are prepared, but once that person fits the definition then we will activate the system.”

The CMO told this news agency that healthcare professionals are aware of what they should be on the lookout for.

Additionally, Dr. Singh said that if there is any suspected or probable case, samples will be sent overseas for testing.