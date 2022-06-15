News Archives
Guyana, India eye enhanced co-operation on energy, power generation
Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and other high level officials from Guyana engage India’s Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh and his team (DPI photo)

SENIOR representatives of Guyana and India have committed, on behalf of their respective countries, to enhance co-operation in the areas of energy and power generation.

Guyana’s Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, who is on an official visit to India, met with the Asian nation’s Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh, on Monday.

The aim of the engagement between the two high-level ministers was to further strengthen bilateral relations in critical areas of development.

Discussions surrounded Guyana’s push towards affordable, renewable energy and the avenues the government is taking for this, which include the Gas-to-Energy Project, the Local Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, the Amaila Falls Hydropower project, and solar and wind farms.

Minister Singh shared India’s experiences in renewable energy and power generation and was keen on enhancing knowledge sharing and capacity building between Guyana and India.

Minister Edghill is in India for the launch of the new ferry vessel for the Northwest District, which takes place in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday.

The team led by Minister Edghill comprises Guyana’s High Commissioner to India, Charrandass Persaud; Chairperson of the Transport and Harbours Department, Rosalinda Rasul; Chief Transport Planning Officer, Patrick Thompson and First Secretary at Guyana’s High Commission to India, Ronalda Edwards Horatio.

