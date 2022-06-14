‘Don’t hesitate, get them vaccinated’

–Parents emphasise importance of pediatric Pfizer vaccine as rollout commences in Region 6

AIDEN Drepaul, a seven-year-old Grade 2 pupil of the New Market Primary School, was the first child in Region 6 to receive the pediatric Pfizer vaccine when the Ministry of Heath launched its vaccination campaign in the region on Monday.

The lad was accompanied by his mother, Deepa Joseph, a teacher.

Joseph told the Guyana Chronicle that she was anxiously awaiting word on the availability of the vaccine in Guyana, and when she learnt that the first batch had arrived, she gave her consent to ensure that her son could get the vaccine. The specially formulated COVID-19 vaccine is for children in the 5-11 age group.

“I feel it’s very important for the children to be vaccinated, as it will not only reduce their risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus, but also prevent them from major complications if they contract it. Since cases have been on the rise recently, I am very happy the government launched this, because I have always wanted my son to get it,” Joseph said.

She used the opportunity to encourage other parents to get their children vaccinated, since it would be for their protection.

“Over time, we have given the children many different vaccines for different sickness, and it’s another form of sickness, and we are giving them another vaccine to be protected. So, I would advise parents to not hesitate. My son sees the vaccine as something good, and we lead by example, too, as we (parents) would have already taken ours,” Joseph said.

The New Market Primary School, in Number 63 Village, East Berbice-Corentyne, was the first of several schools that the Ministry of Health through the Regional Health Services of Region 6 will be visiting. Health officials are striving for herd immunity.

Nalini Ally, 28, of Number 65 Village, was among a large number of parents who turned up at the school to ensure their child/children receive their ‘jab’. She, her 10-year-old son, and six-year-old daughter waited patiently for their turn to be registered. They subsequently received the vaccine.

Ally told the Guyana Chronicle that she understands the need for the children to be vaccinated, especially given that school has been reopened fully.

“I feel more safe for them to be among the teachers and children at school. Now I don’t have to keep them home; they can go to school regularly, and I know they will be protected from the virus,” she said.

Another parent, Sandra Tikaram, who is a nurse, said that as a health worker, she has seen first-hand the devastation that COVID-19 has caused. She noted that the vaccine serves to cushion the severity of the symptoms. On that note, she called on parents to make use of the opportunity, and ensure their children are vaccinated.

Her brave six-year-old daughter, Monisha Tikaram, told this publication that getting the vaccine did not hurt. Seconds later, she smiled and said, “Maybe a little like an ant bite.”

The little girl encouraged her peers to not be afraid to take the vaccine.

PARENTS MUST STEP UP

While delivering brief remarks at the launch of the region’s vaccination campaign, advisor to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy said some 14,000 children between the ages of 5-11 in Region 6 are eligible for the ‘jab’.

He expressed hope that the region can lead the cause towards achieving herd immunity.

Dr. Ramsammy noted that while some 36,000 students aged 12 to 18 have already taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, that figure only represents approximately 50 per cent of the children in that age group.

To this end, he emphasised that the government cannot do it alone. He called on parents and guardians to step up and support the government’s efforts.

“There is, at this moment, a huge risk that half of the students in high school, our 12-18 age group, are not yet vaccinated. Let me state this very pellucidly, the Government of Guyana is not going to leave any child behind. We have the vaccines, and the resources to ensure that every child from five years old to 18 years old can be vaccinated. The government has provided all the resources, and the health workers and the Ministry of Health are ready. We now need the rest of the partnership to step up, and that is the parents and other community people. There is no excuse,” he stressed.

Dr. Ramsammy appealed to the religious leaders to do their part as representatives with responsibility for the wellbeing of their followers by using every available opportunity to encourage persons to get themselves and children vaccinated.

In closing, he reminded everyone that COVID-19 is still very much alive and present, and will continue to pose a great risk to everyone, unless everyone gets vaccinated to help eliminate the virus, just as vaccines have helped to eliminate polio and other diseases.

ALL SYSTEMS IN PLACE

Meanwhile, Director of Regional Health Services, Dr. Vishalya Sharma noted that she is pleased with the efforts made by the government to ensure that systems were in place in a timely manner, to ensure they were equipped with the necessary resources to tackle the virus.

She said that to date, they have come a far way in dealing with the pandemic. She also commended the health team for working beyond the call of duty to ensure the smooth vaccination rollout for all ages.

“Today, we have the testing and swabbing capacity across the region; we have moved from having patients at the health centre being treated, to now our own regional infectious unit, of which, even today, we admit and see patients. This is possible due to the commitment of the government in ensuring that we have all the necessary systems in place to tackle ‘COVID’.”

Dr. Sharma stated that regionally, 85.8 per cent of adults have received their first dose, while 66.4 per cent have received their second dose. However, there is more room for improvement, she said.

In the region’s adolescent age group, she said 51.2 per cent have received the first dose, while 36.4 per cent have received their second dose.

Dr. Sharma used the opportunity to call on persons who have not yet received their jab to visit the nearest health centre to get it so that they can protect themselves and ultimately, the region can achieve 100 per cent coverage.