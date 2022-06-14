News Archives
Cuba approves non-stop flight from Georgetown, Havana
Ambassador Halim Majeed and Fly All Ways representative, Hoeblal Ravind, perusing the approval from the Cuban Civil Aviation Authority
THE Government of Cuba has approved Suriname Fly All Ways Airlines to fly a non-stop route, Georgetown/Havana/Georgetown, from June 15, 2022.

This new arrangement will see Fly All Ways flying once a week, every Saturday morning, from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to the Jose Marti International Airport and returning the same day, in the afternoon.

The schedule from the airlines will be in the public domain very soon.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had already permitted Fly All Ways to travel this route. So it was left for the Cuban Civil Aviation Authority to issue the necessary permission and protocols for this arrangement to move forward.

During this week, Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed, is expected to meet with the Cuban authorities and Hoeblal Ravind, the Fly All Ways Representative currently in Cuba, to assist in smoothing out some remaining wrinkles.

Ambassador Majeed has been in contact with Amichand Jhauw, President/Owner of Fly All Ways, who is excited about this achievement because it lays the basis for opening more business opportunities between and among entrepreneurs from Suriname, Guyana, and Cuba.

The Inaugural Flight from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to the Jose Marti International Airport is expected to take place on July 16, 2022.

In discussion with Jhauw and Ravind, the general plan is to ensure that the passenger flights move forward successfully so that a scheduled Cargo Flight will be the next step in continuing relations with Cuba.

Staff Reporter

