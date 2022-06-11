Over 100 int’l, local companies on board for Building Expo return

WITH over 100 international and local companies set for International Building Expo 2022, Guyana’s construction sector will be propelled in a more innovative direction.

On Friday, the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) held a meeting to update sponsors and members of the public on the progress of the event.

The meeting was held at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), where the Expo will be held from July 22-24, 2022.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, and a number of sponsors were present.

Minister Croal noted the support of corporate Guyana thus far as most of the booths have been reserved.

Speaking on the agency’s role in the expo, Minister Croal said several model homes will be on display as a way of showcasing the many housing options available to Guyanese.

Also, the ministry’s flagship “Dream Realised” House Lot Allocation and Title Distribution exercise will be a daily feature at the event.

The expo will create an opportunity for local, regional and international investors to showcase new and innovative techniques in the building and construction sector.

In her remarks, Minister Rodrigues said the Expo will serve as a blueprint for Guyana’s architectural future. It will see the introduction of 3D building technology in the country.

Additionally, environmentally sustainable homes built with recycled materials and other model homes will be on display at the expo. Construction for some of the model homes has already started on site.

Companies on board for the Expo include the Continental Group of Companies; DuraVilla Homes; the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry; Republic Bank Guyana Ltd., the New Building Society, E-Networks, Torginol, Gafsons, Unicomer Guyana (Courts), amongst others.