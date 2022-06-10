News Archives
273 Fire Service, Prison Service ranks promoted
Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn
TWENTY-five ranks from the Guyana Prison Service, and 248 from the Guyana Fire Service have been promoted, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in statement yesterday.
According to the release, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn approved the promotions, which will take effect from January 1, 2022.

According to the breakdown from the Guyana Prison Service, three ranks were promoted to Chief Prison Officer, seven to Principal Prison Officer II, two to Prison Trade Instructor, and 13 to Principal Prison Officer I.
At the Guyana Fire Service, 40 persons were promoted to Sub-Officer, 61 to Section Leader, and 147 to Leading Fire Officer.

The Home Affairs Minister has extended congratulations to all those ranks that have been promoted, and urged them to improve their professional performance and participation to achieve a diverse workforce. Benn also encouraged them to stay true to their mandate, and strive to provide better service to the country.

