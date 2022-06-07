Sheraton brand Hotel for Providence

– Agreement signed for establishment of 200 rooms

THE iconic Sheraton Hotel and Resort brand, a subsidiary of Marriott International, will be brought to Guyana with the establishment of a 200-room Sheraton Hotel and 224 residences, which is expected to be built in Providence, East Bank Demerara, and opened by 2025.

This announcement comes following an agreement in Bethesda Maryland, between Marriott International and Guyanese company H-Towers Inc. in collaboration with US-based partners Triwest Financial Group Inc. and Black Pearl Holding Co.

The hotel, which will occupy one of the two towers, will feature a neighbourhood with residential, commercial, and retail centres, offering guests a variety of experiences to explore.

According to a statement posted on Facebook by Kerwin Bollers, Executive Director of H-Towers, a sod-turning ceremony will take place in the coming months.

“We are very honored to be given the opportunity to bring such a recognisable brand to the market, knowing the impeccable standards Guyanese and international guests alike will enjoy,” commented Bollers.

According to the statement, the anticipated 200-room hotel will feature a mix of king and double rooms and several suites, including a Governor’s suite and a sophisticated Sheraton Club Lounge.

Additionally, planned amenities for the hotel will include a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness centre, specialty restaurant, meeting and conference rooms, state-of-the-art spa, and the brand’s signature bar, coffee, and market concept.



Drawing on its roots as a community hub for locals and visitors alike, the Sheraton Hotels and Resorts brand creates an intuitive and holistic experience with spaces to connect, be productive, and help travellers feel connected to the local community.

In addition to seamless technology integration and an elevated food and beverage philosophy, the layered design balances a sense of timelessness with a fresh and modern feel that aims to make guests feel comfortable and at ease, whether working, meeting, or relaxing.

The facility’s establishment will expand the company’s existing portfolio in the country. In 2020, Guyanese company Beepats Distributing Company, announced the plans to erect an extravagant US$35 million (G$7B) Four Points Hotel and Resort, another subsidiary of Marriott International, at Timehri, close to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

In 2022, works commence laying the foundation for the 150-room Four Points by Sheraton–Marriott hotel at a site in Houston also on the East Bank Demerara. Caribbean Green Building Inc. is undertaking that project.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in Guyana and bring a new brand to this exciting destination,” the statement quoted Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America as saying at the signing. “The signing of this new project is a significant moment and the brand’s rich heritage is an excellent fit for this growing market.”

Marriott International, Inc. is an American multinational company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, that operates, franchises, and licenses lodging, including hotel, residential, and timeshare properties.

Marriott is the largest hotel chain globally by the number of available rooms. It has 30 brands with 7,642 properties containing 1,423,044 rooms in 131 countries and territories.