Guyana received Pfizer vaccines for children
Ambassador of Spain, Fernando Nogales Alvarez, hands over the Pfizer vaccine for children to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, in the presence of Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Primary School pupils from several schools in Region Three

A SHIPMENT of Pfizer vaccine was donated by the government of Spain and arrived in Guyana Monday morning at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, where it was officially handed over by Ambassador of Spain Fernando Nogales Alvarez to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

Also present to receive the vaccine were the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and Primary School children from several schools in Region Three.

The vaccine will BE ‘rolled out’ on Saturday on the tarmac of the National Cultural Centre. Guyana is one of the first countries in the region to access a vaccine for this age range.

