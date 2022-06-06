News Archives
Hydromet issues alert for likely heavy rainfall
rain

THE Hydrometeorological Service (Hydromet) has reported that a tropical wave is affecting Guyana and as the wave continues its westward movement, wet conditions are likely on Monday.

Rainfall events may be accompanied by thunder, lightning and wind gusts.

While cloudy conditions may persist, a reduction in rainfall is expected from Tuesday, the Hydro Office said. The National Weather Watch Centre is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as required.

Persons in low-lying and flood–prone areas are urged to be vigilant and cautious, as these conditions can cause significant inundation and mudslides in hilly areas.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, cloudy to overcast skies were experienced throughout Guyana. Showers of varying intensities and frequent rain were also experienced. Thundershowers were seen over northern Guyana throughout the day and over southern Guyana during the afternoon.

If you or someone you know is impacted during this rainy season, immediately contact your local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
