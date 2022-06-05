Taxi driver high on cocaine makes fake kidnapping report

A TAXI driver who got high from cocaine at a ‘gamble shop’ and ‘drugs yard’ at Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was arrested by the police after he made a false report that he was abducted and his car was stolen.

He was identified as Keshan Bhola, 30, a taxi driver of Section ‘C’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, EBD.

According to Police Headquarters, Bhola visited the Madewini Police Station at about 07:00 hrs on Friday and reported that he was abducted and robbed of his motor car with registration HD 2794 by two males and a female on May, 29, 2022.

However, during an interview conducted by investigators, Bhola recanted his false report to the police.

Bhola, according to the police, admitted that he is a habitual cocaine user and would visit the ‘drugs yard’ often.

“On Sunday 29, May 2022 at about 22:00 hours, Bhola said he went to the drugs yard and used cocaine which led him to conspire with a 45-year-old vendor of Grove. Contact was made with the vendor, who was arrested and interviewed by investigators at CID Headquarters, and it was revealed that he (vendor) sold the car to a named individual who is currently being pursued by the police,” police related in a statement on Saturday.

Police said that this individual had not been located yet as the investigation continues.