Emergency drainage works for Cookrite Savannah

AGRICULTURE Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Saturday, met with cattle farmers from Black Bush Polder, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) to discuss solutions to flooding in the Cookrite Savannah, following several days of rainfall.

During the meeting, farmers were asked to put forward suggestions on how the matter can be resolved without causing flooding in the farming and residential areas.

Minister Mustapha said that infrastructural works were ongoing in the savannah to assist with drainage but due to the rain, those works had to be put on hold.

He informed the farmers that temporary systems, which included the installation of controlled drainage structures, will be put in as soon as Sunday to assist with draining the backlands. He also urged cattle farmers to ensure their animals do not venture into the farming areas on the front lands.

The farmers agreed that the forthcoming works will assist with draining the lands and promised to work along with the engineers to monitor the structures that will be put in place to facilitate the emergency drainage works.