Warm welcome for Ambassador Hinds at NY Independence Day observance

By Vishnu Bisram

GUYANA’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Samuel Hinds, along with his deputy, Zulfikar Ally, and members of the Guyana Consulate in New York were accorded a warm reception at the building extension of Guyanese Al Abidin Masjid on Liberty Avenue and 127th Street in Richmond Hill.

The delegation visited the Masjid at its invitation to give an update on development progress in Guyana by the PPP administration (over the last 22 months) on the occasion of Guyana’s 56th Independence observance (May 26).

On preceding days, the delegation held similar interactions with members of the diaspora at a temple and church.

A cultural event and reception was also held on the evening of May 26 at 153rd Street in Jamaica, Queens, at the Queens Performing Center. This ceremony was attended by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues, Ambassadors Hinds and Ally, as well as members of the consulate.

Ambassador Hinds congratulated the organisers of the Masjid event, as well as the preceding events.

He provided an update on the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s plans for development in Guyana, outlining specific plans related to the use of oil revenues to fuel the economic transformation, and those geared towards improving the business environment in Guyana.

Hinds, as well as Ambassador Ally spoke about diversification, challenges and opportunities that are before the country as well as the diaspora.

Both guests acknowledged the diaspora’s role in Guyana’s development, and in the struggle from 1966 to 1992, and again in 2020 for the restoration of democratic governance.

They urged continued assistance to help Guyana achieve economic diversification, and appealed to the diaspora to become partners in the country’s development.

The ambassadors also related that the government is seeking to encourage the diaspora to invest in Guyana with various packages. They also stated that the government is pursuing economic diversification, so as not to fall prey to the Dutch Disease of depending on only oil for development.