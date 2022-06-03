Time to ‘strategically, steadfastly’ plan for Guyana’s future

–Prime Minister says, tells diaspora that gov’t will ensure that all Guyanese benefit from development

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, has said that independence provokes reflection and celebration of the nation’s achievements, but it is also an opportunity to plan for the future.

“It is a time to strategically and steadfastly plan for our future. As a new oil-producing nation, the future prospects of Guyana are buoyant. As a government, we are committed to ensuring our people will benefit from this development,” Prime Minister Phillips said during a ceremony to commemorate Guyana’s 56th Independence Anniversary with members of the diaspora at the Organisation of American States (OAS) Building in Washington DC, on Wednesday.

On the developmental front, he emphasised that Guyana is on an evolving trajectory and that already, 2022 is seen as a transformational year.

He reassured members of the diaspora that the revenues from the oil and gas sector are being used transparently to bolster the country’s development.

“It is an exceptional year, 2022, it is the first year that oil and gas revenues were taken from the NRF (Natural Resource Fund), in a highly transparent manner, to fund projects in the areas of health, education, housing, infrastructure etc., all aimed at improving the lives and livelihood of Guyanese not only on the coastland but in the hinterland areas of our country,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

The Prime Minister, who holds responsibility for the energy sector, also highlighted the government’s plan for the transformative gas-to-shore project, which will reduce the cost of electricity locally.

“The gas-to-shore project will reduce by 50 per cent the cost of electrical energy supplies to the people of Guyana,” he related.

Further, on electoral reforms, he said that the government has commenced public consultations aimed at transforming the legislation into one that is modern and realistic.

“It is this year that we started public consultations on the draft electoral laws to ensure the will of the people is respected and, importantly, the democratic process is respected in Guyana,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

Addressing the “One Guyana” initiative, the Prime Minister encouraged Guyanese in the diaspora to remember the importance of unity in their celebrations.

He noted that the vision is about creating a more equitable society and creating opportunities for all while reducing inequality in access to education, health, employment, income, and justice.

“It is togetherness upon which the ‘One Guyana’ initiative is built; a country where we do not allow differences to divide us; a country that we can build together so that every citizen can realise their truest potential through access to greater opportunities,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

Additionally, during his address, he noted that the LCDS 2030, which was launched last year, outlines a path to prosperity for all Guyanese with the aim of protecting the country’s biodiversity.