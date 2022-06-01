Barnwell fire victims laid to rest after emotional funeral

IT was an emotional scene at the Mocha Arcadia Community Centre where scores of persons gathered on Tuesday afternoon to offer words of support and sympathy to Tracy Flue, as she said her final goodbyes to her three children, who were burnt to death in a fire.

Earlier in the day, a funeral service was held at the Lyken Funeral Home on Norton Street.

Eight-year-old Timothy Kippins; six-year-old Trayshaw Kippins; and one-year-old Zhlia Flue were the victims of a May 26 fire which gutted their home at 10th Field, Barnwell, East Bank Demerara. Their 23-year-old mother was working the night shift as a security guard at the time of the tragedy.

Before their interment at the Mocha Arcadia Burial Ground, several persons used the opportunity to recall fond memories of the children.

Timothy, born March 30, 2015, was a Grade Three pupil of the Mocha Primary School. He had previously attended the Mocha Nursery School.

“He was very energetic, and for all who knew him, he was a mannerly and well-disciplined child,” a man who identified himself as an uncle said.

Timothy was said to have enjoyed riding his bicycle, and at his age, he understood the role he had to play in the household. He was described as a fearless, loving and caring child, who took care of his younger siblings when his parents were not around.

Trayshaw, born on October 21, 2017, had also attended Mocha Nursery School, and at the time of his death was a Grade One pupil of the Mocha Primary School.

“He was very energetic, and a trouble-maker,” a relative said.

Trayshaw, the gathering was told, loved dancing, and was an outstanding pupil.

“He had a very warm, heart-melting smile. His performance in his class was very outstanding. He was selected to represent his class in the Spelling Bee Competition on May 25, the day before he died,” the woman shared.

She said that Trayshaw would be remembered for breaking Tracy’s television with a spoon.

Zhlia, born September 30, 2020, was a baby who loved being with her brothers, and enjoyed dancing and sleeping in the hands of her mother.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government Anand Persaud paid tribute on behalf of the Government of Guyana.

“Today is a very sad day, not only for the mother of these children, but for all the mothers throughout the length and breadth of Guyana,” he said.

Minister Persaud said that he is aware of President Irfaan Ali’s commitments, and so he assured the mourners that the government will stand by its word and do whatever they can to help.

He extended sincere condolences to Tracy on behalf of President Ali and the government.

Like Minister Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag, who both attended the funeral service, offered condolences to Tracy, relatives and friends on behalf of the government.

“The Ministry of Human Services & Social Security provided financial support for the funeral arrangements. Additionally, the Ministry is committed to providing psycho- social and any other additional support required,” a press release issued by the Human Services Ministry said.