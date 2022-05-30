Guyanese celebrate country’s 56th independence anniversary in New York

By Vishnu Bisram

GUYANA’S 56th independence anniversary was observed with a cultural variety show, speeches and a hot meal in Richmond Hill on Saturday afternoon. The observance took place at the Tulsi Mandir on 111th Street at the corner of Liberty Avenue. The mandir is under the spiritual leadership of Pandit Lakeram Maharaj

Although a long holiday weekend with the observance of Memorial Day on Monday, and the official start of the summer holidays, Guyanese still found time to grace the event that was co-sponsored by several groups, including the New York Guyana Democracy Project. Dr Tara Singh played the lead role in organising the event and was ably assisted by this writer and a few other individuals. Dr Singh recognised and thanked them all for making the event a success.

The official guests of the event were the Guyana Ambassador to the US, Samuel Hinds and Deputy Ambassador, Zulfikar Ally. Also gracing the ceremony was acting Consular General of Guyana to New York, Aneesa Alli and Fazal (Joe) Yussuf of the Consulate; Dr. Satish Prakash, Pandit Rooplall Phagu and several other pandits. Dr Tara Singh, President of New York Guyana Democracy Project (GDP), gave a warm welcome to the attendees, artistes and official guests.

He introduced the emcee for the proceedings, Shameeza Ally, a popular radio and TV personality.

The programme began with the invocation of prayers by Dr Satish Prakash. There was a beautiful Bharrat Natyam dance rendered by Jaya of the Shri Sundar Gopal Mandir Dance class. Then there was the dance choreographer, founder of the Sarswattie Dance Academy, Sursatie, who led her troupe with a scintillating dance which drew the undivided attention of everyone. Dr Satish Prakash asked the audience “to give them another round of applause for a magnificent performance.” Pandit Rooplall Phagu organised the dances.

Hinds, a former President and Prime Minister of Guyana, delivered the keynote address. In discussing the journey to independence, Hinds slammed critics of the PPP/C Government for fabricating news and providing false narratives about issues and development in Guyana.

“The evidence of remarkable progress is there for all to see and yet this continual engagement in distortion and falsehood,” he said, as he insisted that the PPP/C Government will continue to govern for the benefit of all six races and is passionately committed to the idea of “One Guyana.”

“I have worked over 30 years within the party and they always put the country first. The current leadership of the President, Dr Irfaan Ali; Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister, Mark Phillips follows in the path of Dr Jagan, but they are more vibrant,” he said.

SO-CALLED EXPERTS

Hinds spoke on the “so-called experts” on the oil industry and warned his audience to beware of their false narratives.

“Right now Guyana earns 14.5 per cent of oil revenues and depending on oil prices, the flow of revenue into the Natural Resources Fund could either expand or reduce dramatically.”

The Guyana Ambassador continued: “While we utilise some funds for grants, we don’t believe in handouts.”

Hinds lashed out at the PNCR, Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and other sources who have been advocating vigorously for handouts.

“An important portion of oil funds is for budgetary support in such areas as physical and social infrastructure. But handouts do not build countries and empower people; jobs, education, housing, etc. empower people,” he said.

Zufikar Ally, his deputy, made a plea for Guyanese to return home with their children to witness the phenomenal changes taking place there “because in 10 years’ time, they might not [be] able to recognise the country which would have gone through dramatic transformation.”

He also indicated the need for a good education.

Joe Yussuf, the Diaspora and Investment Officer at the New York Consulate stated that the Consulate serves every Guyanese and they will organise interactive sessions with Guyanese frequently to address their needs.

Albert Baldeo, a community activist and politician, praised the leadership of Dr Cheddi Jagan and said that one of his legacies is working for and with all Guyanese, irrespective of race, religion, gender or physically or mentally challenged. He said he has full confidence that the PPP/C leadership team will make a significant transformation of the country in a very short time. He wished all Guyanese a happy 56th independence anniversary. Also in attendance was representative of New York State, Assemblywoman, Jennifer Rajkumar.

Shameeza Ally did a wonderful job emceeing the proceedings. The organisers expressed gratitude and appreciation to Pandit Phagu of Gopal Sundar Mandir; Sydney of Hibiscus Restaurant; Srad Kublall, Dave Narine of Dave West Indian Imports and host, Pandit Lakeram Maharaj, who provided the hall gratis for the event.