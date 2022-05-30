News Archives
Government willing to fund 5,000 scholarships for Region 10 residents
A section of the gathering at the outreach held on the lawns of West Watooka House, Linden, Region 10 (Office of the Vice-President photo)
VICE-PRESIDENT, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Saturday urged Region 10 residents to take full advantage of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships being funded by the Government of Guyana.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government is providing some 20,000 online scholarships to Guyanese in various fields in fulfilment of a promise made in its 2020 manifesto.
Dr Jagdeo, who was speaking at an outreach held on the lawns of West Watooka House on Saturday, said thus far, some 6,000 scholarships have been awarded and anther 5,000 will be awarded this year.

“I’ve also been saying we are not satisfied with doing the 20,000 in the country in the five years as we promised. If we can find 5,000 people in this region who want to eventually study, the government will pay for their scholarships; so as many people as we can find because we want our people to upgrade themselves,” he said.

Persons who do not meet the requirements for a tertiary-level programme, could undergo a remedial programme whereupon successful completion they could gain access to a tertiary or technical programme.

“I want all the people in Region 10… Linden a lot of young people here, I want you to also make full use of the online scholarship programmes that we have launched,” said the Vice-President in an appeal to more Region 10 residents to get qualified and actively participate in the development of Guyana.

Staff Reporter

