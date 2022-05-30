A great way to help care for children

NEWS FLASH! Do you live in regions 7 or 8? Or maybe you live in the Hinterland and Riverine communities of regions 9, 2, or 1? If so, you can consider becoming a Foster Parent. The Childcare and Protection Agency is looking for reliable, considerate adults in every region of Guyana who can offer children a temporary ‘home away from home’ when they require protection.

Compared to first world countries, Guyana is relatively new to Foster Care. In England during the 1950s, more children were in foster homes than in institutional care (children’s homes). Today Foster Caring in the UK is a thriving organised profession with stricter rules and regulations than in bygone years. Prospective Foster parents are thoroughly investigated and assessed – and although pending applicants might have good intentions, not everyone meets the stringent Foster Parent criteria.

Foster caring was officially introduced to Guyana in 2009. However, the fostering of children has been taking place in some form or other since time immemorial. Many stories tell of kind neighbours, good friends or family members who welcomed children, in dire circumstances, into their homes and lives – helping them out for a while or taking them in as their own.

Presently there are 127 Foster Parents attached to the CPA, caring for children across Guyana. It is a worthwhile, satisfying vocation if you have the time, patience, space and understanding to take a child (or children) under your wing.

One Foster Parent said: “I feel like I’ve been looking after children all my life. My older sisters had babies, and I had to do everything for them – change their nappies, bathe and feed them – ever since then, I’ve had a love for children. Of course, I have my own, but they’re big now, so I thought I would look into Foster Care.

I have the space in my home, and I can devote some time to helping a child, so I decided to ‘go for it’. I didn’t mind the application procedure, once I had applied because I had already decided that I wanted to Foster a child. They did their enquiries and background checks, and I waited for confirmation that I got through.

This year will be four years since I started Fostering children, and quite a few of them have passed through my home. To say that every day is a good day and things are always fine and dandy would be stretching the truth. There are times when a child will try your patience or test you to get a reaction. Knowing the child’s background and the environment they came from helps me understand what type of problems they may have faced and the reasons behind their behaviour. Becoming a Foster Parent is one of the best decisions I have ever made’.

In the Foster Care Unit, CPA Officers try to match children in need with suitable Foster Parents. It is essential for children to feel welcomed and comfortable in foster homes. In addition, children must have their own bed and a proper place to keep their clothes. Children are allowed to speak to CPA Officers if they have concerns about their foster home; likewise, Foster parents can raise any (foster) child-related issues with Officers.

Although lone men can foster children too, most Foster Parents are women; some have husbands or partners, and some do not. Another Foster Parent recaps her experiences with the siblings she chose to foster. Due to unforeseen circumstances, they have been with her for an extended period: ‘Deciding to take three siblings into my home was not easy, but I knew they needed me, and I didn’t want to let them down.

When they came to me, the youngest child was two years old, his sister was five, and the eldest boy was seven. People asked me why I tie down myself with young children; (I have none of my own), but for me, these are God-given children; they are not a burden. Even when it comes to challenges, I don’t get stressed; I put God first in my life and overcome trials that confront me. The important thing for me is life – every other thing will fall in place.

The greatest satisfaction for me is when the children come home from school with their report cards and the teacher’s remarks, and grades are good. I feel very proud because I know what I am putting in. On Mother’s day, the two big children made me cards and sang songs to say how much they love and appreciate me.

The children we are dealing with today are technology children, and you have to be on top of it. I do not allow devices to train them. They occasionally use the computer and tablet when necessary, if they have school work. But they have spelling competitions with each other, and friends and neighbours.

I keep them away from adult conversation; that’s not good for them; also, I make sure I have a good relationship with their teacher and other people in the school, the cleaner, security and so on – that way, they know they have to behave their best -I do all I can to help them enjoy their education.

On the whole, I enjoy fostering these children; I am helping to shape their lives. To become a Foster parent, I think you must have a lot of faith, strength, wisdom and understanding’. If you are interested in becoming a Foster Parent, call the Foster Care Unit at the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) on 231 8423 or 227 4082.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child, call the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or write to us at childcaregy@gmail.com

