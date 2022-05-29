Reading as a writer

I AM resharing this article from 2020 following an email I received about advice on how writers can garner more knowledge and improve their skills in writing. I believe that one of the simplest and accessible ways of doing so is by reading more.

We’ve all heard about the importance of reading, in general, but particularly when you are interested in becoming a writer — any type of writer, for that matter — reading is mandatory. “Reading inspires us, sparks new ideas, and teaches us by example how to write effectively…If you aren’t nurturing yourself as a reader, you’re shortchanging yourself as a writer,” says Maggie Murphy, American writer.

Persons looking to upgrade their writing should read more of the type of publications within their fields. By that, I mean that creative writers should read more fiction, business writers should read more reports and journals, etc. Reading documents from other career paths is also recommended to get a glimpse of techniques they employ to produce different types of content.

The Writer’s Handbook 2001 suggests the following tips for incorporating more reading into your writing life:

COMPILE A BOOKLIST

Every year, I set a target for the number of books that I want to read. Whether I actually make that target at the end of the year is another story. But setting a target, and making it as detailed as possible by even including specific titles that you want to read are helpful ways of staying active. As you progress, cross them off your list to keep track of how you’re doing along the way.

VARIETY IS RECOMMENDED

Don’t just read literature that you like, add a variety of genres to your reading menu. Inspiration can come from all sources, so don’t limit yourself to just one area. Read whatever you can get your hands on, and keep an open mind: Mysteries, thrillers, horrors, poetry, non-fiction, true crime, plays, memoirs, try out a variety of publications to keep the flow of information constant. You’ll be surprised how inspired you may be by just stepping outside of your comfort zone.

GET COMPANY

Finding a book buddy can be a fun way of getting through your booklist. Find someone who has similar interests, or who may want to read the same books that you do. Make it fun by seeing who can get to different chapters or the end of the book first. Have constant discussions as you go along to stay engaged in the content. This is a good way to get you through especially long publications, or to keep you motivated to continue reading.

JOIN A BOOK CLUB

If none of your close friends are big readers, you can always find a book club where countless persons share your interests. Depending on your preference, you can either try to find or form a physical book club, or hop on the modern trend of choosing from among thousands of Online groups on Facebook and Instagram. The latter option brings you into contact with persons from all over the world, and can even widen the variety in the types of literature you read.

A LITTLE AT A TIME

You don’t have to read 50 books a year. Sometimes your schedule may not even permit you to read as much as you wish. That’s okay. Any amount of reading is good, so long as you keep at it. Maybe you can take a book wherever you go, so that you can pick it up in your downtime. When you’re on the bus (or train, depending on where you live) or waiting at the doctor’s office, you can pull that book out and get a couple of pages in. A little bit goes a long way, and still helps to serve the main purpose.

eBooks and audiobooks are still books

You may not like the hassle of having a physical book to lug around all the time. Maybe you’re a more “digital” reader. That’s okay, capitalising on Amazon’s Kindle services is the perfect way of solving that problem. eBooks are just as good as physical books – and are also more convenient. You can even invest in audiobooks to listen to the content, which saves time and allows you to multitask.

Following these tips are sure to improve your reading habits over time. It may seem like a daunting task, but it is essential for your writing career. The important thing is that no matter what, you keep at it. The future of your writing depends on it! So have fun!

Interested in contributing to this column on writing? Email me at thewritemind592@gmail.com