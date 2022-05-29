News Archives
Pres. Ali visits site for Guyana-Barbados food terminal
Terminal--(1)

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, and his delegation were taken on a site visit of the proposed area in Lears, St Michael, where the Guyana-Barbados Food Terminal will be constructed.
The site visit was led by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley.

When completed, the food terminal would be able to store more than 40 containers of food and will also be equipped with a processing and packaging plant. It will also provide cold storage facilities for seafood, packaging and processing plants.

The area will also have a large reservoir for water storage and land set aside for crop production.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Barbados Minister of Agriculture, Food & Nutritional Security, Indar Weir and other technical officers from both countries were also present.

