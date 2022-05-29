Last Sunday

The word potential has been synonymous with Guyana for as long as I can remember. Guyana has the agricultural potential to be the breadbasket of the Caribbean. I hope I will see a fraction of it in my lifetime. The inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo offer some hope, and many are optimistic. Congratulations to the Government of Guyana, CARICOM, Ministry of Agriculture and other stakeholders who made this productive and significant event possible. Guyana has taken the lead in driving the region’s agri-food agenda, which is commendable. I can imagine the resources and strategy for an event of this magnitude. I must also commend Neil Sooklall and the team from Impressions branding who were responsible for the infrastructural setup and branding for this event. I admire the calmness of Neil, Commander in Chief of IMPRESSIONS. It was unbelievable even though the pressure was to meet a deadline in the most efficient and impressive manner. One of the other things I admire about Neil is his support for businesses like mine. Well done, Neil and team!

I am happy I participated for many reasons. If you had a chance to read last week’s column, you would have realised how much I enjoy not just enjoying nature but farms also. I just may be trading the fashion world for a farm sooner than you think. Thank you to all people who expressed their gratitude for this column and shared how much the content inspired them. It feels great to interact with people after a couple of years. The feedback reminded me that I am fulfilling my purpose because many lives were touched positively as a result of my work. What was fascinating was the age range from the young to the not so young. I received so much love from a lady in her 80s. She felt so genuine, and she said she had watched me on TV and read many things in the papers over the years but never thought she would ever see me in person. We spoke about my books and my 25 years in fashion and she loves the Pineapple Achar, a brand I represent. I love interacting with seniors so we had a nice chat.

Events such as these go beyond business for me because of the opportunity to impart knowledge to our young girls and young boys. It was fun watching the young girls and boys from Rhema Global Academy interacting with Delven Adams from Backyard Café, and I certainly enjoyed the cuisine he prepared. The culinary section also featured chef Kester and the singing chef Eon with some delicious new foods that tantalised our taste buds. Many children from various schools visited the expo and they had a blast. It is great for them to interact with entrepreneurs and receive first-hand information. A large number of women with small businesses were featured, which gave some of these youth some idea of what is possible and they too can start a business if they so desire.

Many quality products manufactured in Guyana were on display, and one of my favourites is the coconut chips from Only Coconuts. I am so impressed that I plan to amplify the various products they produce not only for the local market. I am still in EXPO mood and will be participating in a business expo at Love and Faith Today from 12 noon as part of the new feature for Camp meeting 2022. The EXPO started yesterday and it gives the business not only at Love and Faith but other churches, an opportunity to showcase. There are many business opportunities and collaborations around us if we intentionally look for them. Sometimes we need to take chances and jump and grow our wings down as we celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.