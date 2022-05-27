Children hid as gunman reportedly entered Sophia home to murder father

THE investigation is ongoing into the Thursday evening murder of 43-year-old Collin McPherson, a driver attached to the Ministry of Health, a police statement said Friday morning.

McPherson, of ‘D’ Field, Sophia, was in front of his yard in the company of others when the lone gunman approached, the police statement continued.

“McPherson’s 18-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter were home at the time (while his two other daughters were not at the house at the time but arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting incident). A 26-year-old nephew and two other males (ages 18 and 19) were also in the house at the time. They all ran and hid when the gunman entered the house,” the police statement noted.

“One eyewitness, who resides at the above-mentioned address, recalled that he was in the house when he heard a loud explosion, after which he saw the victim ran inside and started shouting ‘close the door’.

“According to the eyewitness, the gunman was dressed in a blue shirt, dark-colour pants and is slim-built, fair in complexion and was wearing a blue facemask.

“On seeing the gunman, the eyewitness said he ran into a bedroom in the house, leaving McPherson in the living room,” the police statement said.

The eyewitness report to police continued: “Two more loud explosions were heard, and then there was silence. The eyewitness said he emerge from the bedroom shortly after where he saw McPherson lying motionless in the living room.”

Police said CCTV footage is yet to be reviewed, however, “two 9MM suspected spent shells were recovered”.