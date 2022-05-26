RCB through to Qualifier 2 after Patidar’s unbeaten 112

LUCKNOW Super Giants’ (LSG) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign has come to an end as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) advance to Qualifier 2.

The Eliminator clash was a high-scoring affair as runs were scored for fun. However, a target of 208 was too big for LSG as RCB recorded a 14-run triumph. Having scored a remarkable ton, Rajat Patidar was the chief architect of RCB’s victory.

Earlier in the contest, LSG won the toss and elected to bowl at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As it had rained at the venue, the game started a little late. RCB got off to a terrible start in the knock-out game as skipper Faf du Plessis bagged a golden duck. Even Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell looked rusty and ended up scoring 25 and nine runs respectively.

While the big guns failed to fire, Rajat Patidar put up a stellar show and played one of the finest knocks in IPL playoffs. From Avesh Khan to Ravi Bishnoi, the dasher spared none as the ball was flying all over the park. He brought up his century off just 49 deliveries and walked back for an unbeaten 112.

Meanwhile, the evergreen Dinesh Karthik also scored a handy 37 runs and remained unbeaten too, as RCB posted a mammoth 207-4 in their allotted 20 overs

KL RAHUL’S EFFORTS WENT IN VAIN

Chasing a massive total, LSG lost the in-form Quinton de Kock cheaply. Coming in to bat at number three, Manan Vohra played some fine shots in the powerplay overs, but perished for 19. The repair work was then done by skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda, who added 96 runs for the third wicket. The latter was the aggressor in the partnership while Rahul played the anchor’s role.

Following Hooda’s departure for 45, Rahul shifted gears and kept the required run rate in check. He also brought up his fourth fifty of the season. Unfortunately for LSG, he was dismissed for 79 as RCB gained command in the game. Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood bowled brilliantly in the death overs and sealed the contest for RCB.

LSG were eventually restricted to 193-6 in their allotted 20 overs, losing the contest by 14 runs. (Cric Tracker)