Barbados Pride remain on top after third round of West Indies Championship

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – Barbados Pride are holding on to a slim lead – less than a point – in the standings of the Regional First Class Championship following a third-round shock defeat to Guyana Harpy Eagles on Saturday.

Harpy Eagles, who amassed 490-7 declared in their first innings followed up by 71-5, stunned table-toppers Pride when they won their match by five wickets.

Set 68 to win from 13 overs deep in the last session on the final day at Queen’s Park Oval, the Guyanese got home with an over to spare thanks to left-handed Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 23 off just 10 balls.

Despite the loss, defending champions Pride who scored 266 and 291 in their two innings remain on top of the six-team table on 47.2 points.

Harpy Eagles (41.4 points) are still in the fourth position they started in this round.

Right behind the tournament leaders on 46.4 points are Leeward Islands Hurricanes who crushed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by 187 runs on the fourth and final day of their encounter at the Diego Martin Complex.

Red Force, who were dismissed before lunch for 271 in their second innings to taste their first defeat of the championship, are now third in the standings, on 43 points, switching with Hurricanes the positions they were in going into this third round.

Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Volcanoes remain the last two teams after their match at the Brian Lara Stadium that lasted just three days, although this time the latter is bottom of the table.

Scorpions fast bowler Derval Green and off-spinner Jamie Merchant wrecked the Volcanoes batting with five-wicket hauls to propel their side to an innings and 14-run victory on Friday.

Resuming the day on 101-3 in their second innings and still requiring a further 108 runs to avoid an innings defeat, Volcanoes were demolished by Green who snatched 5-46 with his accurate pace and Merchant who ended with 5-72, as he got the ball to turn and bounce.

Scorpions, who ended the second round in last position, are now fifth (29.6 points) while Windward Islands Volcanoes (15.6 points) have dropped to sixth.

The fourth round of the championship begins tomorrow. The match-ups will be Jamaica Scorpions and Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, and Windward Island Volcanoes and Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Queen’s Park Oval.

The final round bowls off June 1.