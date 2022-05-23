Linden to Mabura Road expected to catalyse ‘massive development’ in Region10

WITH the signing of a contract for the upgrade works to be done on the Linden to Mabura Hill Road, massive developments are expected to take place within Region 10.

This is according to Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, who stated that Linden needs to position itself for the benefits that will come as a result of the road.

The minister made these remarks during the contract signing and sod-turning ceremony at the Wisroc Junction in Linden, Region 10 for the US$190 million upgrade to the road.

The Public Works Minister said the road will offer better connectivity to foster trade, among other things.

With increased traffic, he noted that there will be a need for fuel stations, various services and accommodations.

“If you got 100 trucks coming through with goods, that is only the business. But what about the tourists? You don’t have enough hotel rooms in Linden to accommodate tourists that will be coming as a result of this road; it is time for people to make investments,” Minister Edghill said, adding that the project will also open up opportunities for housing, and that when individuals begin building homes and constructing businesses, hardware stores, lumberyards, labourers, masons and others will all benefit.

“So we need to stop crying and start looking for opportunities, because this is creating opportunities for the development and the upliftment of people in Linden and Region 10. And that’s what this road is all about,” Minister Edghill told those gathered at the contract signing and sod-turning exercise on Friday.

Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh, who also spoke at the occasion, said while the upgrade will bring more traffic through Linden, it also provides better or ease of access to the rest of Guyana.

“Consider what it would mean for sectors such as forestry; consider what it would mean for sectors such as tourism,” he said.

It is against this background that he added that the project is part of a wider and a more integrated plan for a more competitive and prosperous Guyana.