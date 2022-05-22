Opportunities unlocked

–Small businesses capture investors’ interest at ‘Agri Expo’

AS the inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, which saw 250 exhibitors and over 500 delegates in attendance, came to a close on Saturday, several small businesses have caught the eye of major local and international investors.

Speaking with the Sunday Chronicle, the owner of Fresh Packagers Inc., Sursattie Paul, stated that since the conference opened on Thursday, at least three investors have signalled their intention to invest in her company.

The company specialises in the manufacturing of plantain flour, pepper sauce, achars, sugar cake, and mittai, along with several imported spices.

Speaking about the benefits of the expo, Paul said that her business, like the others at the expo, didn’t just benefit from exposure to new consumers, but also partnerships and finding opportunities, both of which, she opined, are extremely important in growing a small business.

“These events are always good for us as small businesses because we’re not only selling, but we are meeting a wide range of people that could help us better and expand our businesses.

“For this one especially, we got a chance to meet with the delegates and investors. I have so far been able to make arrangements for future talks with three investors since the expo started,” Paul, who has been in business for over 12 years, told the Sunday Chronicle.

Another business owner, Dawn Skepmire, a herbal doctor, described the expo as a “blessing,” noting that the platform has also allowed her the opportunity to align her with several investors who are interested in helping her grow her business.

Skepmire’s business, “Dawndelion” was established in 2017 and specialises in the provision of goods and services that feed both the body and the mind. She uses over 150 different types of herbs to treat her customers’ specific needs.

Skepmire explained that her business offers remedies for both physical and mental ails.

The businesswoman further stated that the expo has also allowed business owners the opportunity to “go back to the drawing board” to better their products and services and the way it is delivered to the customers.

Skepmire added that the expo also opened the door for local business owners to be able to export their products.

Iambie Cave, co-owner of Azirra Games, echoed similar sentiments when she spoke about her experience at the expo.

Azirra Games, which has been in operation for the past four years, produces fun and exciting board games that centre on the Guyanese experience and history.

Cave told this publication that her company, in particular, has been exposed to investors and she held talks with several international investors

“it’s very important that you, as a business person, get involved with expos because they allow you to broaden your horizons, you have the potential to form partnerships, meet with investors or even get tips on how to improve your operations, and I think that is invaluable.

“We have been here for three days and I can say we have been able to take away value from this expo that will be used to improve the operations of our business,” Cave stated.

Meanwhile, Osemella Semple, stated that during her three days at the expo, it allowed her the opportunity to meet with persons eager to form partnerships in a bid to aid in her business expansion plans.

Semple, who owns a jewelry and art store – ‘Osemella’s Art and Craft’ – lauded the government’s commitment towards entrepreneurship and local business.

Semple said she is happy to see the aggressive role the government has taken to ensure that systems such as the Agri Expo, are being put in place to give small and medium businesses a platform to showcase the talent and the business expertise of Guyanese.