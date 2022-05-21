India commends Guyana on successful hosting of Agri-Investment Forum and Expo

THE High Commission of India in Guyana has commended the Government of Guyana on the successful organisation of the CARICOM Agri-Investment Forum and Expo in Georgetown from May 19-21, 2022 which has not only attracted the top political leaders from the region but investment agencies from around the world.

According to a release, High commissioner of India to Guyana (also concurrently accredited to Antigua & Barbuda, St Kitts & Nevis & CARICOM), Dr KJ Srinivasa, said that the event would go a long way in ensuring the food security of the region and to reduce the food import costs by 25 per cent by 2025.

He stated that three well-known and world-renowned Indian farm equipment/machinery and tractor companies, namely Mahindra & Mahindra (Makers of Mahindra Tractors), Farmtrac Global (Escorts India Group) and Sonalika tractors (marketed as Solis brand) have showcased their products in the expo.

“UPL – a USD 10 billion global provider of sustainable agriculture solutions – technology & services like IOT & innovations in agriculture is also represented at the expo. This showcases Indian commitment to Guyana’s agriculture sector. Meanwhile, some Indian investors are also interested to explore the new initiatives by the Government of Guyana to promote dairy farming, commercial crops, etc,” the release concluded.

Mahindra tractors are represented and marketed by Rudisa Motors; Farmtrac tractors by Massy Motors; Solis (Sonalika) tractors by Farmsup Farm Supplies Limited in Guyana; and UPL products by Caribbean chemicals and M/s Green Agro services Limited.