Geotextile fabric technology employed for repairs to Thomas Lands Road

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has said that geotextile fabric is being used in the rehabilitation of the road at Thomas Lands.

The minister said the method being adopted is similar to what was done on a section of the Turkeyen Road leading to Sophia.

Minister Edghill, following a site visit on Thursday, said work is well underway and the sunken part of the Thomas Lands Road will be completed soon.

“This is the same technology that we used at sections of UG Road and at Black Bush Polder, it’s a new technology, because in the absence of that, what you would have to do is to put revetment. Revetment for this road could cost up to three times the cost of building the road,” the minister said.

He added: “When you have roads of similar nature, with two canals, at both sides you have these kinds of challenges.”

Minister Edghill has appealed to road users, especially truck drivers carrying heavy loads, to exercise caution and discretion.

“We have to ask our people to observe weight limit. We want to be able to have roads so that people are able to move freely, but we also want people to have discretion in how much weight they put in those trucks,” Minister Edghill said.