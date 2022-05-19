Snapshot of agriculture in Guyana

GUYANA continues to make critical investments in order to cement its place as the bread basket of the Caribbean.

The country has been making major investments in agriculture from the private sector and government levels, with some $22 billion allocated to agriculture in the 2022 national budget.

And the investment has been yielding results. Below is a snapshot of agriculture developments in Guyana.

* Flood Response: Approximately $1 billion is being spent to purchase equipment needed to enhance flood protection systems in the country. Mobile pumps are being procured to be placed at strategic locations in flood-prone areas.

* Earthmoving equipment such as long and short boom excavators, mini excavators, and bulldozers are also being purchased to aid in accelerating the runoff of water from the land.

* Approximately $350 million is earmarked to build a new dam on the north-eastern side of the East Demerara Water Conservancy. This will provide further protection and reduce the risk of flooding for over 300,000 residents.

* Major outfall channels are being constructed in Regions Three, Five, and Six. These are being designed to replicate the Northern Relief Channel at Hope/Dochfour, East Coast Demerara, which was conceptualised and constructed by the PPP/C administration before demitting office in 2015. Had it not been for the Northern Relief Channel, the majority of villages along the coastland in Region Four and Georgetown would have been devastated by the 2021 floods.

* Increase in Farmers’ Market: An initiative whereby farmers can showcase and sell their produce directly to consumers, in large quantity and receive higher sales, and have access to a ready market.

* Increase in brackish water shrimp and Fisheries: An over $50 million intervention by the government resulted in a 175 per cent increase in brackish water shrimp production in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. A total of 127,400 kg of shrimp was produced during the period January to March 2022 at an estimated value of approximately $153 million. The first-ever government-sponsored shrimp production project was launched in 2021 in Region Six, where 99 per cent of the shrimp farms are located, with the aim of doubling the country’s production of brackish water shrimp from 250,000 to 500,000 kilograms, thereby improving food security, livelihoods, and employment.

* A $6 million Anna Regina Fish Station: works commenced to construct a concrete fish pond, shed, and fish tanks.

RICE

* US$ 26,847,246 worth of paddy, rice and rice products were exported in the first quarter of the year, with a new high yielding variety, GRDB16, with a potential of nine tonnes per hectare, with improved management practices being released.

* Capital projects in 2021 for the development in the rice sector included construction of drying floors in Regions Two and Three. Construction of drying floors in Regions Four and Five are 95 per cent and 50 per cent completed, respectively.



COCONUT

* Coconut seedlings production has increased from 4,950 in the year 2020 to 33,613 in 2021. This is expected to further increase to 55,000 this year. For this year, Guyana’s coconut industry is projected to increase by 1,000 acres. However, as of the end of April 2022, the sector has realised a growth of 391 acres which is equivalent to 39 per cent of the target. In addition, 72 new coconut farmers have joined the industry.

* Guyana earned approximately G$2.5 billion from the exportation of coconuts and their byproducts. Exportation from dried coconut alone generated G$1.8 billion while the exportation of virgin coconut oil ‘raked in’ G$685 million.

* Projection for the increase of 1,000 acres nationally for 2021 was surpassed by 105 per cent. The coconut industry expanded by 2,005 acres during this period, with an additional 117 new farmers coming on board.

GLDA

* Introduction of Livestock Information System – 155 tablets (five rugged and 150 ordinary tablets) were imported and offline and online systems for livestock data collection are presently being tested.

* Introduction of a hybridized breeding programme to boost the swine industry. Procurement of 19 breeding pigs, two L-Line breeding boars, 12 A-Line breeding sows, and three terminal breeding boars

* Expansion of the Artificial Insemination Programme to sheep and goat producers. One laparoscope and one semen analyser, seven breeding rand, two breeding Does were imported to enhance the agency’s capacity to provide this service.

* Procurement of one all-in-one chicken incubator and hatchery for the hatching of black giant chicken.

* Procurement and importation of three breeding bulls, two new breeds (Red Brahman and Charolais) being introduced.



NAREI

* $15.8 million for the acquisition of shade house materials and sprinkler hoses. Community seedling nurseries were established to produce 40,000 seedlings.

* Planting of mangrove at Aberdeen/Colombia, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. Quinoa Cultivation: A committee comprising of NAREI, UG and the Quinoa Growers of Guyana has evaluated ten accessions of Quinoa in Guyana to determine its production and productivity. The committee will be acquiring new germplasm materials early next year, which will be suitable for Guyana’s ecological zone.

* Cassava trials were done in regions Four and Three for five improved sweet cassava varieties. The data acquired has assisted NAREI in improving agronomic practices for the commodity to improve production.

* Black pepper: In 2021, 5,214 cuttings were generated. Of the amount, 2,179 were distributed to farmers in Regions One, Four, and 10. In addition, 13 acres of gliricidia standards were planted which will be used for trailing black pepper veins. In 2022, the Unit will be expanding the cultivation by six acres in Regions One and 10. 43,770 seeds (vegetables and orchard) were produced, 195,121 seedlings were distributed.

* Construction of approximately 100 shade houses

* At Ebini, nine horticultural crops -Breadfruit, Citrus, Passion fruit, Cherry, Saijan, Star fruit, Pomegranate, Sapodilla, and Pond apple) were introduced to add to the existing gene pool.

* Corn varietal trials were conducted at Parika Backdam with three local and one Belizean variety. Production levels varied from 1650 to 2950 kg/ha.