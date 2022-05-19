Rebranding and transforming the agriculture sector

— ‘Arya’s Fresh Cuts’, Guyana’s first online fresh and wholefood store

WHAT started out as a simple preparation plan for family dinners, sparked the idea for a business that would evidently transform and rebrand the agro-processing industry in Guyana.

Diana Persaud, the founder of Arya’s fresh cuts incorporated, had adopted a practice of pre-preparing her vegetables before cooking a meal. This practice had become an everyday lifestyle that she decided was just too good to keep to herself.

What made Persaud’s agro-processing business so different was the fact that her products were fresh from the farm and made cooking easier for many. With pre-packaged vegetable mixes such as the chowmein mix (bora, carrot & cabbage), fried rice mix (bora & carrot) and the seasoning mix (celery, parsley, oregano and basil), ‘Arya’s Fresh Cuts’ quickly became a household name.

“At that time the idea was trying to prepare meals and all of that for household.”

Apart from presenting the consumer with a range of options in a single package, fresh cuts reduce wastage at the household level, since the produce is often already peeled and always cleaned.

Additionally, the clear packaging allows the opportunity to readily assess the quality of the produce being purchased.

In simple terms, ‘Arya’s Fresh Cuts’ has been convenience in a package and, over the years, the company has expanded its product line, adding more fresh vegetables that are now easily accessible on the country’s first fresh and wholefoods online shop.

“After about seven to eight years, the product line has moved from about six products to 30 products,” Persaud said, adding: “Arya’s has moved from becoming one of the first online fresh and whole food shop where persons can buy; we have moved into restaurants.”

The birth of the company’s website started during the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana in 2020. With the guidelines that were out in place by the health officials, ‘Arya’s Fresh Cuts’ became one of those essential businesses that ensured that while in staying indoors consumers across the country received fresh and wholesome foods.

“The online shop first started with WhatsApp then we moved it to a website.”

While the company has its own online website and store, it still supplies local supermarkets, along with some the country’s most prestigious restaurant; so anywhere in the country ‘Arya’s Fresh Cuts’ can be found.

With a hard working dedicated and growing team of farmers, agro-processors and so many others ‘Arya’s Fresh Cuts’ continues to be the number one leading provider of pre-prepared and packaged fresh vegetables and whole foods.

The company will be a part of a lineup of agro-processors that will be showcasing a variety of products at the highly anticipated Agri-investment forum and expo beginning today. The event is anticipated to be the largest gathering of regional heads, investors, donors, and agriculture stakeholders in the Caribbean.

For ‘Arya’s Fresh cuts’ being a part of this grand event means further expansion.

“The expectation is to tap into possible leads for regional markets and, of course, see what any other local company or investors is out there coming. Perhaps we can go help them to boost operations in Guyana, whether it is the oil and gas, any other franchise or the hotel industry.”

If you are interested in the products offered, you can call 592-608-2587 or visit ‘Arya’s Fresh Cuts’ online store at aryasfreshcut.com.