itel invests millions in Guyana contact centre operations

ONE YEAR after acquiring a Guyanese contact centre, itel, the international award-winning customer experience provider announced that it had already invested over US$1M in upgrades to the facility, with plans to invest a total of US$4 million to bring the site to a world-class standard by July 2022.

According to a release, itel’s Founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Yoni Epstein, late last year, sat with Guyana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, to discuss the increasing potential for investment and job creation in Guyana’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector.

With the support of the government behind them, upgrades to itel’s Georgetown facility are well underway with the aim to attract world-class talent and brands that will generate a US$20 million infusion into the local economy.

Since itel’s acquisition of Emerge BPO in 2021, the company has added more than 450 new positions and made significant changes to the facility’s structure and operations, including salary increases, competitive health insurance benefits, and incentive programmes for employees.

Most importantly, itel is investing in building a retention culture by nurturing career development through continuous training, mentorships and new job opportunities that allow employees to explore different career paths, the release said.

Focused on enhancing the employee experience at its Georgetown location, itel will be introducing new upgrades and internal infrastructure improvements that will prepare the team for massive business expansion. Throughout the summer of 2022, the company expects to hire an additional 500 persons.

“We are investing in our people and investing in creating an inspiring workplace where they can thrive,” said itel’s Founding Chairman and CEO, Yoni Epstein. “We want to dispel the myth that contact centres offer only one path. Our business provides opportunity for career growth with a gateway to many possibilities.”

itel’s upgraded facility will feature comfortable furnishings, modern workspaces and vibrant décor that reflect the company’s four core values of quality, integrity, reliability, and family.

“We serve some of the world’s biggest brands and, by bringing the facilities up to the itel standard, we hope to attract the attention of top North American companies eager to keep their business nearshore,” explained Epstein.

“We want to put a spotlight on the immense potential of Guyana’s talented labour pool and the investments in infrastructure that make it an attractive destination for the outsourcing industry,” he added.