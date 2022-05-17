Other measures being considered in the short to medium-term for other groups

THE National Budget of 2022 had included an allocation of $5b dollars for cost-of-living relief measures, geared towards cushioning some of the pressing burdens being faced locally.

Monday’s announcement by President Ali is the first set in a series of relief measures for specific, high-impact, high vulnerability groups in the country.

While the cost of living affects citizens across the country, those in far-flung riverine and hinterland communities are facing extraneous difficulties because of high transportation costs and other factors.

It is against this backdrop that the government has sought to target farmers and hinterland communities for immediate relief, while further consultations and assessments will inform additional steps and measures to bring relief across other sectors and to more Guyanese in the short to medium term.

The announcement was made after consultations with stakeholder bodies on the impacts of the COVID- 19 pandemic on the cost of living in Guyana, which were unavoidably exacerbated by external factors, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and global challenges across food, oil and gas, and supply chains.

The ripple farm-to-kitchen effect of growing costs of vegetable cultivation and other produce across the agricultural sector and climbing costs for materials, labour and other services associated with the construction sectors have been considered.

The government remains fully cognisant and attuned to the global developments impacting cost of living, and by extension, personal and national progress across our country; and will therefore continue working arduously to forge ahead with the rapid transformational agenda for the building of a multi-dimensional economy that can safeguard hard-earned gains and catalyse the empowerment of every citizen in a prosperous One Guyana.