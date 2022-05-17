Major investors, donors on board Agri-Investment Forum and Expo

WITH over 500 delegates and 100 exhibitors slated to be present at the upcoming Agri-Investment forum and expo, the event is anticipated to be the largest gathering of regional heads, investors, donors, and agriculture stakeholders in the Caribbean.

This is according to Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, who on Monday at a press briefing at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre told reporters that some 550 delegates have registered to participate in the significant three-day event commencing on Thursday, May 19.

“This investment forum and expo will be the largest gathering of leaders and exhibitors for an agriculture-related event in Guyana and possible [sic] in the region,” Mustapha said.

The grand exposition which will be held under the theme, “Investing in vision 25 by 2025’ will also see a total of 100 exhibitors from various countries across the world, along with local agro-processors who will be showcasing a diverse line up of agricultural produce.

The minister also disclosed that fruitful discussions with the participating states and at least 12 donor agencies are anticipated at the event. He is optimistic that when the forum kicks off, more donor agencies will come on board.

The event is being held as the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) takes decisive steps to reduce its US$6B food-importation bill by 25 per cent in the next five years (25 by 25).

“The three-day event commencing on Thursday will provide an opportunity for potential investors to contribute to food and nutrition security, with a view to identifying specific areas in which investment is needed to overcome existing structural and operational challenges,” Mustapha said.

Meanwhile, CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General, Joseph Cox, who also spoke at the press briefing, noted that the highly anticipated conference is an answer to a prayer and a solution to reducing the CARICOM’s food-import bill.

“This has represented a prayer of hope, what we have here is an opportunity before us, an opportunity for effective partnership between [sic] the state, governments, and private sectors.”

He noted that the response from local stakeholders as well as investors has been overwhelming.

“We are extremely [excited] about the interest that has been shown from countries all over the world and participants who continue to have continue to bombard us and the Government of Guyana as to how they can participate, there is an appetite for it.”

The event, he said will be a stepping stone for the region to capitalise on major investments and opportunities to elevate their value chain.

“We are too blessed to be stressed and too rich to be poor, its full time that we capitalise on the opportunities… we have opportunities in animal and animal products, opportunities in terms of food processing, we have to move up the value chain.”

With the anticipated success of the first Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, Cox also disclosed that the event may become an annual one to support the regional agricultural sector.

“Coming out of this, which we anticipate success, we will use this opportunity to retool, reshape where appropriate, so [the event] can continue to be a part of the regional agenda,” he said.