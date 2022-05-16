News Archives
$4.5M Lima Sands Outpost commissioned 
Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn (next to child with balloons); acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken (right of Minister Benn) with residents, regional and other officials at the commissioning of the Lima Sands Police Outpost
RESIDENTS of Lima Sands in Region Two are satisfied with the prompt actions by the Guyana Police Force to establish an outpost in their community. They had repeatedly complained of the increase in petty crimes in their community at numerous public meetings.

The ceremonial ribbon for the retro-fitted 40-foot container was cut by a child of the community and in the presence of the Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva and Regional Executive Officer, Susannah Saywack.

“We are very happy for this outpost; in the nights especially we will feel safe and in the past, we used to have to go till Anna Regina to lodge a complaint. The outpost will save us from travelling,” Ester Williams said at the commissioning ceremony on Sunday.

During one of President Ali’s Cabinet outreaches to the region, residents had met with him and made a request for an outpost. He immediately made a commitment and an outpost was built in the area at a cost of $4.5M.

The police outpost will provide security for the backland areas of Mainstay, Tapakuma, Redlock and Lima Sands. The outpost was officially commissioned by Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, in the presence of acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken.

Staff Reporter

