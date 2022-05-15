Peace and decency must take precedence and prevail in defining the livelihoods of Guyanese citizens along with our democracy

Dear Editor,

THE die-hard and convenient followers of Aubrey Norton as Opposition and PNCR Leader must in retrospect question their commitments, given the divorced strategies from reality being publicly rolled out under his leadership. Certainly, the ‘blind-following’ is a thing of the past in Guyana’s political environment and his public rants are tantamount to failed diplomacy from the outset. One, therefore, must be curious about the voluminous silence of the partners in the APNU+AFC.

Aubrey Norton seemingly sadly holds on to a foolhardy belief in the Keith Lowenfield infamously concocted numbers which disenfranchised thousands of Guyanese voters at the March 2020 elections; that he could use ransom threats of civil unrest through blind followers to challenge rulings of the Judiciary (including the CCJ); that there are desired image and attention gains by challenging Vice- President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo to a public debate on related issues in the heart of an auspicious European Union (EU) — Guyana recognition event. Otherwise, he could not rationally use these numbers as a basis for challenging Dr Jagdeo. In essence, Norton is defiantly demonstrating that the PNCR under his leadership will boldly hold on to the use of un-contextual clauses, meanings in language, and irrational hypotheses in Math.

As the European Union (EU) celebrates 70 plus years of “Peace’ and unity” in Europe, “along with the 50 years of peaceful Guyana-EU relations, it was indeed a timely and opportune occasion for the Opposition Leader to advance a Guyanese sense of oneness on at least one front.

His Excellency, President Dr Irfaan Ali recently called on the UK for apologies and reparations regarding the sordid history of slavery that largely impacted particularly, our Afro and other Guyanese citizens for decades.

Rather, the occasion of the high-profile prestigious cocktail reception which was attended by an audience of eminent personalities and diplomatic representatives was missed by the Opposition Leader for want of the right reasons. This is perhaps because the timely hosting of the event by Mr Fernando Ponz Canto, EU Ambassador to Guyana, and all the other diplomats in Guyana who stood with this nation during those unforgettable five months in 2020, stood out as a witness to the democratic demagoguery acted out by the PNC/R as the main party in the APNU+AFC Coalition.

Mr Norton must not forget that he made a passionate defence of the skulduggery in various media and when interviewed by Trinidadian Journalist Fazeer Mohammed. He must also contextually understand and remember that the activity was premised on ‘Peace among mutual recognition of States,’ so let us cherish our success and forever live in unity.

On the contrary, Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo delivered an impressive speech, highlighting our country’s high appreciation of the EU and other states’ significant contributions to our country during the five months when the PNC/R had their knees on the necks of our people. VP Jagdeo said: “The struggle for free and fair elections must be a must.” Further, he noted and pointed out that the European Union team after the debacle at GECOM, and the blatant attempt to steal the elections, stayed on in a very industrious way. Vice-President Jagdeo surmised that ‘they were there every single day trying to ferret out information about what was happening’ and it was through their unflinching support among others, which enabled Guyana to survive peacefully as a democracy prevailed.

The message from the EU through Ambassador Fernando Ponz Canto was indeed heartening, as he lauded President Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative and pledged Europe’s continuous support for our country. Disappointingly, the activity’s tone and meaning were somewhat marred by the Opposition Leader’s abhorrent behaviour and lack of suave. Mr Norton obviously was unable to respect and appreciate the environment that he was in and while being exposed to what he truly represents, resorted to the usually unacceptable street outbursts.

Norton’s challenge to the Vice-President for a public debate is impotent and indecent. Equally laughable is his statement that he has the winning SoPs for the 2nd March, 2020 National and Regional Elections. Even though many people accepted that he had the privilege to consume as much alcohol as he wanted, perhaps he should not have overconsumed as his behaviour was uncalled for. One must, therefore ask the question as to why take the evidence to the public when the court matter is already tried, appealed, and ruled on. The legal authorities and luminaries (if any) on the APNU+AFC side, must plea for the so-called ‘fifth amendment’ in the out-of-character situation.

In this civilised environment, Mr Norton is advised to change his lifestyle and not take this ‘Rum-Shop’ drinking habits and temperament to prestigious cocktail receptions. If this continues, Guyana will certainly need a better Opposition Leader as the world is looking at Guyana and we are expected to up the ante to a position of respectability as a nation.

The Statements of Poll are a testimony of the elections results and Norton should let peace and decency prevail, not open his mouth and talk about ‘winning SoPs.’ He should bring them on.

Yours sincerely,

Neil Kumar