Editorial Department commended

Dear Editor,

I COMMEND the Editorial Department and staff at the Guyana Chronicle for the marked improvement of the paper since August 2020. The paper has carried some very well written editorials and commentaries, since under new editorial board and management over the last 21 months. Editorials and features as well as reporting are more balanced that those in other papers.

The editorial board, Editor-in-Chief, seem fair and professional and not out to tarnish the reputations of others. The paper does not attack anyone and is not maliciously libelling people as happened during the previous management. The paper has been spared a lot of libel suits since August 2020.

I salute the leadership of the Editor-in-Chief (EIC). He has a keen ear as a listener and accepts constructive criticism and is also open to ideas. He himself is an outstanding reporter and writer with a keen eye to detailed information to substantiate a caption. As an investigative reporter, he was systematic and thorough, and he has brought these skills over as Editor in Chief to make the paper much better than it was under the preceding administration.

The improvement in the paper is largely to the EIC’s credit, the board and the management of Moshamie Ramotar and supporting staff. Thanks for a job well done!

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram