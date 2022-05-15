Guyanese is best graduating student at Jacksonville University’s DBA programme

TREASURER of the Guyana Cricket Board and General Manager of Skeldon Energy, Dr Brian Sukhai, has been named Best Graduating Student of Jacksonville University’s Doctor of Business Administration Class of 2022, after successfully defending his doctoral research in February 2022.

His dissertation titled, “Participation In Corrupt Deals: Impact On Firm Value, Corporate Liquidity And Earnings Management,” examined the impact financial misconduct has on firm value, liquidity and earnings management, and has been selected for presentation in July 2022 at the 2022 FMA European Conference in Lyon, France. The conference will bring together academics and practitioners with interest in financial decision-making and provides a forum for presenting new research and discussing current issues in financial management and related topics.

“I have always been interested in investigating the impact financial misconduct has on firm health, so via the dissertation, I was provided with an avenue to investigate,” Sukhai shared in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle

“By God’s grace, I am delighted to have completed a most rigorous DBA programme at Jacksonville University and the intention from my side now is to augment my contribution towards the development of my country, which is at a very exciting stage in its expansion trajectory.”

Jacksonville University is a premier private institution in north-east Florida. Founded in 1934, JU offers more than 100 majors, minors and programmes, including degrees in business, marine science, engineering, physics, and nursing, as well as those in the more contemporary and specialised fields of aviation, communication sciences and disorders, film, animation and sport.

Sukhai’s award as the Best Graduating Student was announced at Jacksonville University’s commencement ceremony that was held on April 30 in Jacksonville, North Florida.

A former student of the Bishop’s High school, though Sukhai initially envisioned pursuing a career in engineering, his life took a turn in the direction of a career in finance after being offered a job at a local bank.

“That posting spawned an interest in Accounting and Finance, and led me to commence the ACCA qualification. So I believe looking back, when I clerked at GBTI, that really was the turning point in my career pathway,” he shared.

That was in 1997. Since then, Sukhai has developed a career in finance that has spread across the past 25 years, which includes postings in commercial banking, microfinance and project management and included being a Project Accountant at the Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, Trinidad, and Suriname.

Prior to his current post as the General Manager of Skeldon Energy, Sukhai was the Chief Financial Officer of Power Producers and Distributors Inc (PPDI), which is responsible for Guyana’s power production. Sukhai also worked with the Privatisation Unit, and at the Development Finance Limited South America Inc as a Senior Business Analyst.

After finishing his secondary school education at Bishop’s High, Sukhai completed his ‘A’ Levels at Queens College. He is a 1996 Guyana Scholar, is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and read for his Master’s Degree at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom.

But when he is not busy with his academics, Sukhai is an active member of the People’s Assembly of God Church in Industry, and a husband and father to his 11-year-old and four-year-old daughters.

Sukhai currently lives in Ogle, where he grew up, with his wife Sheldyne, and his daughters. Sukhai credits the support of his family during his studies as being among the reasons for his success.

“Without the support of my family, especially my loving wife, Sheldyne and our daughters, Samara and Skai, I would not have been able to complete this doctoral degree so successfully,” he commented.