E - Papers
Thousands to benefit from government’s WiFiGY Initiative
The National Data Management Authority (NDMA) has commenced the installation of 1,000 free WiFiGY locations or “Hotspots” along Guyana’s coast (DPI photo)
THE Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), through the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) has commenced the installation of 1,000 free WiFiGY locations or “Hotspots” along Guyana’s coast.

The initiative which is being referred to as WiFiGY seeks to provide free Internet access to thousands of citizens through the WiFiGY portal. WiFiGY is free Internet access provided by the Government of Guyana to its citizens. Connections will be established at public buildings, libraries, schools, health centres, markets, and other public spaces. These hotspots will be connected via Long Term Evolution (LTE) WiFi equipment, and all have a coverage capability of just under 30 metres both indoors and outdoors while allowing for 100 concurrent users at each site.

The National Data Management Authority team at Charity, Essequibo Coast (DPI photo)

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips has indicated that the government is committed to bridging the digital divide.

He said that in its initial deployment, “connections will focus on the coastland because these locations can be easily connected to the NDMA’s LTE network. However, government will not only focus on the coast but in subsequent releases, using different types of technology, government will seek to ensure WiFiGY connections in every region of the country.”

NDMA General Manager, Christopher Deen (right) and a NDMA staff member at the Lima Nursery School

General Manager of the NDMA, Christopher Deen, has been travelling along the coastland and meeting with community leaders to see how best the NDMA, through this initiative can support the regions.

He stated that “the benefit of this initiative is enormous; we are talking about positively changing people’s lives. For example, the GOAL Scholarship awardees, can visit these hotspots in their communities and attend classes, do research, submit assignments, or even write exams.”

WiFiGY signs will be mounted at connected locations to inform citizens of their existence. For more information on the work of the NDMA and other ICT initiatives visit the NDMA’s Facebook page for daily updates. (DPI)

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

