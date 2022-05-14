Amelia’s Ward squatters allocated house lots

A TEAM from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), led by Chief Executive Officer, Sherwyn Greaves, on Friday, returned to Linden, Region 10, to deliver on a commitment made by the government to a group of people there on Monday.

So far 14 persons, whose structures were demolished last week due to illegal occupation of lands earmarked for infrastructural development, have been allocated a house lot each at Amelia’s Ward–Phase Four.

This allocation will bring significant improvement to the lives of the allottees, as they will now be able to obtain Certificates of Title/Transports and have legal access to potable water, electricity and other amenities.

Given the short notice for the allocation, CEO Greaves explained that the allottees will be given one month to commence payment. A team will also be returning to Linden to commence an evaluation process for the demolished structures.

During the demolition exercise, several structures, including foundation and column, fences and two habitable structures had to be taken down since they fell in the path of an access road which will be built. These structures were recently constructed, as an occupational survey done in 2021, revealed that no structures were in the path of the road at the time.

Persons squatting in the area were also advised against erecting new structures, and making additions to existing structures. Some $364 million has been allocated for infrastructural works in Amelia’s Ward. The new road will serve as the main access to approximately 500 residential house lots. (DPI)